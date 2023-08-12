Samajwadi Party won’t win a single seat from UP in 2024 LS polls, claims Adityanath

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Invoking poets and authors including Dushyant Kumar, Mahakavi Tulsidas and Ram Kumar Verma, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday took potshots at Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav in the Assembly on the concluding day of the monsoon session.

He said that the Lok Sabha debate of Thursday had decided NDA victory in 2024 elections and the BJP government would come back to power in UP in 2027 as well as 2032 Assembly elections. “Our government will repeat, not just in 2024 at the Centre, but also in 2027 and 2032 in UP.”

“It appears that the mandate given by the people in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022 was not just like that. In 2024 also, they will not be able to open the account and the double-engine government will be repeated,” he said. The CM, in a lighter vein, advised SP leader and Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle Shivpal to decide his future course of action in time instead of repenting later.

Reading out a couplet of Dushyant Kumar to substantiate his claim, he said: “Tumhare paanv ke neeche koi zamin nahi, aur kamal yeh hai ki tumhe yakin nahi (You are totally uprooted but you are not ready to accept this truth).”

Adityanath claimed that Akhilesh could never feel the pain of the deprived, downtrodden and farmer community as he had not been in those shoes ever. “Those who are born with a silver spoon will never understand the problems of farmers, poor, dalits and backwards, instead the efforts made by them for their own self is known to the entire state and the country,” the CM said highlighting his government’s welfare of farmers since 2017.

The SP chief questioned the Adityanath government over farmers, youth, price rise and unemployment during his speech in the House. Taking a jibe at Akhilesh, Yogi said that in his one-hour-long speech, the SP president only mentioned water logging issues in Gorakhpur.

Gorakhpur has been Adityanath’s bastion and he is an MLA from Gorakhpur Sadar constituency. Stressing that rainfall in the state had not been proper and the situation has not been favourable for the farmers this year, the CM said half of the state was facing the drought due to scanty rainfall while in western UP, the farmer was facing flood fury.

“Many crops have been damaged as a result of flooding in Himalayan rivers. Assessment of damage is going on. We are committed to giving maximum facilities to farmers and compensation to those affected by adverse weather conditions. The officials and ministers are visiting the affected areas,” he said.

