Home Nation

SC grants interim bail to NCP's Nawab Malik in money laundering case

Both the factions of the NCP celebrated the release of Nawab Malik by bursting crackers distributing sweets at their respective party offices in Mumbai. 

Published: 12th August 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)

FILE - NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Supreme Court granted two-month medical bail to former Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP MLA Nawab Malik in a money laundering case. The interim order was passed by a division bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M Trivedi. 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for Nawab, who was behind bars since February 2022.  The Enforcement Directorate arrested Nawab Malik on February 23 last year in connection with a money laundering case linked to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. 

Both factions of the NCP celebrated the release of Nawab Malik by bursting crackers and distributing sweets at their respective party offices in Mumbai.  NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule welcomed the Supreme Court order and called it a good order. She said Malik is not guilty but he was framed and arrested due to political reasons but he will come out unscathed. “We have faith in judiciary and he will be free soon,” Sule added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCPNawab Malik
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp