SC grants interim bail to NCP's Nawab Malik in money laundering case

MUMBAI: Supreme Court granted two-month medical bail to former Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP MLA Nawab Malik in a money laundering case. The interim order was passed by a division bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M Trivedi.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for Nawab, who was behind bars since February 2022. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Nawab Malik on February 23 last year in connection with a money laundering case linked to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Both factions of the NCP celebrated the release of Nawab Malik by bursting crackers and distributing sweets at their respective party offices in Mumbai. NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule welcomed the Supreme Court order and called it a good order. She said Malik is not guilty but he was framed and arrested due to political reasons but he will come out unscathed. “We have faith in judiciary and he will be free soon,” Sule added.

