AIIMS staff crisis: Modi govt has rendered India's health system 'sick', says Congress chief Kharge

The cumulative vacant positions across all 20 Institute of National Importance swell up to 40 per cent, with New Delhi leading the list.

Published: 13th August 2023 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

A collage of AIIMS in New Delhi and PM Narendra Modi, used for representational purposes only. (Photos | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his government has rendered the health system of the country "sick" with even AIIMS facilities grappling with a shortage of doctors and staff.

The Congress chief also claimed that people have been awakened and the time has come for the Modi government's "farewell."

Kharge also cited a media report which claimed that 19 AIIMS are facing a shortage of doctors and staff.

"Loot and jumlas have made the country unhealthy. Only lies are embedded in every word of Modi ji! Claimed that they have set up many AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences). It is the truth that our AIIMS are facing a severe shortage of doctors and staff!" the Congress chief said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Mr Modi, From apathy during the Coronavirus pandemic to scams in Ayushman Bharat, your government has made the country's health system sick," Kharge alleged.

"The people have been awakened. Your deceit has been recognised and the time has come for your government's farewell!" he said.

About 5,527 faculty positions in all AIIMS have been sanctioned, of which, 2,161 are vacant currently.

AIIMS, New Delhi is leading the list of such institutes with as many as 347 faculty positions remaining unfilled which accounts for over 28 per cent of such sanctioned posts.

The situation is grimmer in overall faculty strength across 20 old and new AIIMS situated countrywide.  As per the data, the cumulative vacant positions at all 20 Institute of National Importance swell up to 40 per cent.

(With additional inputs from ENS)

