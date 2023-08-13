BJP chief Nadda attacks West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, asks to explain how they spend central funds

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: During his two-day Bengal visit, BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of not allowing the development works initiated by Narendra Modi.

Describing the housing schemes named Banglar Bari, funded under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojona (PMAY) scheme which was later renamed by Mamata’s government as Durnitir Bari (House of Corruption), Nadda asked Bengal CM to give details about how the state government spend the central fund.

Referring to Mamata’s allegation against Centre for not paying the state’s dues under the PMAY, Nadda said the central scheme has become a den of corruption in Bengal. “Before staging demonstrations in Delhi against the Centre demanding the dues, you (Mamata) should give details of previous expenditures of the central fund under the PMAY scheme,” the BJP heavyweight said.

For the 2022-23 financial year, the Centre had approved 11.36 lakh housing units and the state government had finalised the list of beneficiaries following a three-step verification to ensure no ineligible applicant found in the list of applicants. The list was sent to Delhi but the Centre did not release the funds citing anomalies in the list. A number of central team had visited the rural pockets in Bengal and met many applicants to check whether the central fund was being utilised wrongly.

Nadda also hit out at the Bengal’s ruling TMC for allegedly unleashing terror during and after the recently concluded panchayat elections.

KOLKATA: During his two-day Bengal visit, BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of not allowing the development works initiated by Narendra Modi. Describing the housing schemes named Banglar Bari, funded under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojona (PMAY) scheme which was later renamed by Mamata’s government as Durnitir Bari (House of Corruption), Nadda asked Bengal CM to give details about how the state government spend the central fund. Referring to Mamata’s allegation against Centre for not paying the state’s dues under the PMAY, Nadda said the central scheme has become a den of corruption in Bengal. “Before staging demonstrations in Delhi against the Centre demanding the dues, you (Mamata) should give details of previous expenditures of the central fund under the PMAY scheme,” the BJP heavyweight said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); For the 2022-23 financial year, the Centre had approved 11.36 lakh housing units and the state government had finalised the list of beneficiaries following a three-step verification to ensure no ineligible applicant found in the list of applicants. The list was sent to Delhi but the Centre did not release the funds citing anomalies in the list. A number of central team had visited the rural pockets in Bengal and met many applicants to check whether the central fund was being utilised wrongly. Nadda also hit out at the Bengal’s ruling TMC for allegedly unleashing terror during and after the recently concluded panchayat elections.