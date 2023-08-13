Eastern Ladakh: Amidst prevailing tensions deterrent capabilities beefed up

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the tensions prevail along the Line of Control in Eastern Ladakh work on beefing the overall military capability to match the Chinese build-up continues.

Sources said, "Plan is to refurbish all the Air Bases in Ladakh and the government has already given permissions to develop the Nyoma Airbase into a full-fledged fighter base."

Ladakh already has Leh and Thoise which are capable of supporting fighter aircraft operations. The Demchok Sector has Fukche Advanced Landing Ground also.

Nyoma is at over 13,000 feet and is less than 50 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Fighter aircraft, new radars, and upgraded drones for enhancing surveillance in Ladakh can operate from there.

The next focus will be on constructing hangars to safeguard the fighters from the vagaries of weather and terrain, the sources added.

The movement has been towards strengthening the deterrent military posture and there has been deployment of troops, weaponry and Platforms. "We have paid every attention to sustain our deployed forces, monitor the enemy build and be ready, even with fighter operations, if the need arises."

In terms of platforms strategic airlift transport aircraft and helicopters have played an important role since the standoff which began in May 2020. The area also saw the quick deployment of fighters like the Rafale, Sukhoi and Jaguars. Even MiG-29 fighters were moved ahead in a mirror deployment to that of China.

The Chinese side has also significantly improved its military infrastructure including its air force facilities in areas bordering India, have been constructing new airbases and expanding existing ones.

There have also been instances when Chinese fighter jets flew extremely close to India's defences.

Multiple Divisions Airlifted

With the Chinese People's Liberation Army moving in its troops in large numbers, the Indian Air Force had to swing into action pressing its strategic airlift transport fleet. Over 68,000 troops were moved within a limited period to forward locations and 90 tanks, 330 Infantry Combat Vehicles, the Russian BMPs, and several artillery guns, were airlifted, a total load exceeding 9000 tonnes, sources said.

Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) from the forward bases are operated gathering for surveillance operations.

The story of clashes in Ladakh was broken by TNIE in May 2020. Indian and Chinese troops continue to be still locked in standoff mode in Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

The heightened deployments from both sides continue in the area and there have been no clashes since Galwan of June 2020.

Meanwhile, the 19th round of Corps Commander-level talks to discuss de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh is scheduled for August 14.

Upgraded Israeli Heron UAVs

"We have enhanced our surveillance capabilities and are looking at furthering it by deploying the latest technology that will allow us to catch Chinese activities even deeper," said the sources in the security establishment.

Sources said the Indian Air Force has recently procured four new Heron Mk2 drones that are the upgraded versions of the existing fleet and will be put into operation in Ladakh.

