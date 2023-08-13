Jharkhand: Man tied to a tree, thrashed by villagers on suspicion of killing a tribal youth

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another incident of mob justice in Bokaro, a man was tied to a tree and thrashed badly by villagers, including women, on suspicion of killing a 17-year-old minor in Bokaro.

The deceased, identified as Aneshwar Oraon, was missing for the last 13 days after he was last seen with Shravan Kumar, a mason by profession. Angered after the dead body of Ansewar was recovered near a pond in Bokaro Industrial Area, the villagers caught hold of Shravan Kumar and tied to a tree and thrashed him badly for several hours with bamboo sticks, kicks and punches.

Video footage of the entire incident was also made viral on social media in which the man could be seen being thrashed by the villagers, including women, holding him responsible for the killing of the youth. After getting information, police rushed to the spot and rescued the man from the clutches of the villagers in an unconscious condition and admitted him to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Family members of the deceased have accused Shravan of being in the habit of killing minor children and selling their body parts. “On August 5 at around 10 pm Shravan came to my mother’s house, fully drunk, asking for my brother and she asked him to come in the morning. But after he insisted for quite some time, she woke him up following which Shrvan took my brother along with him, but he did not come back for the whole night. When we called him in the morning his mobile phone was switched off,” said the deceased’s sister Sangita.

According to Sangita, when they enquired about Shravan from his mother in the morning, she told them that he has gone to work. After they could trace Aneshwar, the family members lodged a complaint with the police, but no action was taken in this regard. In between, they kept on asking Shrawan about the whereabouts of Aneshwar, but he kept on misguiding them that he has gone somewhere and will come back, but he never returned.

After 13 days, his dilapidated dead body was recovered near a pond on Sunday, from which the kidney, liver and eyes were missing. “Shravan has been in the habit of killing the youths and selling their organs. After committing the crime, he goes underground and again comes back after 3-4 years when the matter gets settled only to commit another crime,” said Sangita.

Till now, he has committed similar crimes with at least three minor children in the locality, she added. Police also asserted that the man, after being rescued from the villagers, has been taken into custody and the matter is under investigation.

“The dead body was recovered in the morning near a pond from Kurmidih under Balidih police station in Bokaro. When police reached the spot, it was found that the prime suspect of the case was tied to a tree and being beaten by the villagers due to which he had gone unconscious. He was rescued from there and immediately taken into custody and admitted to a hospital,” said DSP Mukesh Kumar.

Once his condition improves, the accused will be taken into custody and interrogated properly, he added. According to DSP, dead-body has been sent for postmortem, following which the actual cause of the killing could be ascertained

