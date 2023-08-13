President Murmu to launch technologically advanced warship Vindhyagiri

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indigenously manufactured Vindhyagiri, a Project 17A Frigate for Indian Navy, will be launched by President Droupadi Murmu, at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Limited, Kolkata on 17 Aug 23.

Vindhyagiri, named after the mountain range in Karnataka, is the sixth ship of the Project 17A Frigates. These warships are follow-ons of the Project 17 Class Frigates (Shivalik Class), with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems.

Age old saying is that "Old ships never die, they fade away to be resurrected in another avatar."

'Vindhyagiri', a technologically advanced Frigate, pays a befitting tribute to the distinguished service of its predecessor, the erstwhile INS Vindhyagiri, the Leander Class ASW Frigate.

The old Vindhyagiri in its nearly 31 years of service from 08 Jul 81 to 11 Jun 12, had witnessed various challenging operations and multinational exercises. The newly christened Vindhyagiri stands as a symbol of India's determination to embrace its rich naval heritage while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities.

Under the Project 17A program, a total of four ships by Mazagaon Dockyard Limited (MDL) and three ships by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) are under construction. The project's first five ships have been launched by MDL and GRSE, between 2019-2022.

Project 17A ships have been designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, the pioneer organisation for all warship design activities. Aligning with the country's resolute commitment to 'Atma Nirbharta' (self-reliance), a substantial 75% of the orders for equipment and systems of Project 17A ships are from indigenous firms, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The launch of Vindhyagiri is an apt testament to the incredible progress our Nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force.

