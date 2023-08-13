Home Nation

Two more held in connection with Jadavpur University student's death

"One second-year student of Economics and another of Sociology were arrested on Sunday morning," a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

Published: 13th August 2023 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Jadavpur University

An Image of the Jadavpur University in Kolkata, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Two students of Jadavpur University were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in ragging an 18-year-old undergraduate student who died after falling from the balcony of a hostel, police said. Three persons have so far been held in the case a senior officer said.

A former student of the varsity, who continued staying at the main hostel, was apprehended on Friday.

"One second-year student of Economics and another of Sociology were arrested on Sunday morning," a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

The student of Economics is from Bankura district, while the other hails from Arambagh in Hooghly, he said.

Swapnadip Kundu, a resident of Bagula in Nadia district, fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at 3.40 am on Thursday.

"The names of the two surfaced after night-long grilling of the arrested ex-student. Both are boarders of the same hostel and were there when the teenager allegedly fell from the second floor of the hostel building. We will question them to get names of those who are also somehow involved in the matter," the officer told PTI.

The two students will be produced before a court later in the day, he said.

An FIR has been registered after the deceased's father lodged a complaint, alleging that a few boarders of the hostel were responsible for his son's death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jadavpur University Kolkata Student Death
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp