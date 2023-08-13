Home Nation

Two more students arrested in first-year student's death in Jadavpur University

All the arrested accused were booked under murder charges as Swapnodeep’s family lodged a complaint.

By Pronab Mondal
KOLKATA: With the arrest of two more senior students of Jadavpur University on Sunday in connection with the death of a first-year student, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) visited the family of the deceased and said brutal torture and sexual assault were performed on the victim which corroborated the allegation of ragging.

Two second-year students were arrested and police said their names emerged during the course of interrogation of former student Sourabh Chowdhury, who were arrested earlier. “We arrested second-year students of the same university Deepshekhar Dutta of economics wing and Manotosh Ghosh of sociology. Interrogation of Sourabh revealed these two students were with him when Swapnodeep Kundu, the deceased, were being ragged,” said a police officer.

“We are exploring all possible angles. The investigation is being supervised by the highest level of officers,” said Vineet Goyal, commissioner of Kolkata police.

Swapnodeep, a resident of Bagula in Nadia who took admission at the university on August 3, was found lying naked on the ground in front of the building that houses his hostel-room on the second-floor. He was rushed to a private hospital in unconscious condition where he succumbed to his injuries. Later chairperson of the rights body Sudeshna Roy went to Jadavpur police station and interacted with the officers probing into the incident. The student's mother said that she was requested by her son to take her back home on the day of the incident.

Ananya Chakraborty, the advisor of the WBCPCR, who met Swapnodeep’s family in Nadia, said, “Why there was no CCTV inside the university premises? Is it a different planet? The student faced torture and sexual assault. Three persons were arrested in the death of the student, everyone in the administration of the institutions has blood on their hands.”

Shankhashubhra Chatterjee, the joint commissioner of police(crime) admitted that there was no CCTVs installed in the campus of the university. “Even if there is a few CCTVs there but none of them is functioning. “Had there been CCTVs, the culprits responsible for the incident could have been identified,” he said.

Criticising the university authorities, former VC of the institution Abhijit Chakraborty said several steps were taken during his tenure to restrict entry of outsiders inside the institution’s premises but the campus returned to its messy shape with liquor spree at night after he retired. “Other than CCTVs, fencing nets were in place to restrict outsiders’ entry. But after I retired, all of them were removed. Had there been proper surveillance, the unfortunate incident could have been averted,” he said.

