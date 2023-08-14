Ahmedabad diary: Congress invites Rahul to hold yatra in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

Speculation over BJP’s ‘pamphlet war’

Gujarat’s political circle is buzzing over questions on the number of BJP leaders in the wake of the “Pamphlet War” are likely to be replaced or asked to be resigned. In the middle of this discussion, the Delhi leadership has slowed down on taking action against more leaders. Sources claim that if BJP leaders resign or are removed in large numbers before the Lok Sabha elections, the party’s image will suffer. However, one thing is certain - following the BJP’s internal strife, many senior leaders will be ousted, and new leaders will be appointed soon. Sources say BJP will undergo a massive rejig soon.

Congress invites Rahul to hold yatra in Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi has been invited by Gujarat Congress to officially launch the second phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from the region where the nation’s idols Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel are most closely identified. The Yatra is prepared to further the political debate by reaching regions from the east to the west of the country, building on the success of the first phase. Ruling BJP questioned Gujarat Congress leaders during the 2022 elections on Rahul’s first Bharat Jodo Yatra, asking why the Yatra had not passed through Gujarat. The second phase begins from BJP’s stronghold as an answer.

No truck with AAP, say state Cong leaders

Despite AAP-Congress Coalition Under INDIA, leaders in Delhi continue to be at war of words, with some spillovers in Gujarat now. When AAP’s Gujarat President Isudan Gadhvi announced his intention to run for Lok Sabha in an alliance with the Congress, the Gujarat Congress promptly clarified that the partnership had not yet been formed. On the condition of anonymity, a top Gujarat Congress politician stated, “The AAP is responsible for the Congress’s poor performance in the Gujarat assembly elections. Over 30 Congress seats were lost due to AAP, and those leaders who were defeated are upset with AAP leaders.”

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@ newindianexpress.com

