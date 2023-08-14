Home Nation

Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi house allegedly vandalised, police probe on

A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses.

Broken glasses on the door of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two glasses on the door of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence have been found broken, police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses. Police are checking the area and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

Owaisi had in February alleged that his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants and had claimed that to be the fourth such incident since 2014.

This is the second time this year that Owaisi’s official residence in Delhi has been allegedly vandalised. On February 19 this year, miscreants threw stones and damaged his nameplate at the entrance. 

