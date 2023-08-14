BJP to intensify outreach in areas dominated by SC, ST and Pasmanda Muslim communities

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Buoyed by the response for its recent outreach programmes in minority-dominated areas, the Bharatiya Janata Party, through its minority morchas, is set to extend such programmes on a larger scale across areas dominated by SC, ST and Pasmanda Muslim communities.

“There is a need to keep the party’s political tempo high amongst those people. BJP and its concerned fronts for minorities, SCs and STs, would intensify further the well-crafted outreaches ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2024, especially in the LS constituencies with significant numbers of people from marginalised communities,” said a senior BJP functionary.

Besides this, the BJP minority morcha is also planning a big rally in Delhi this year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to be the chief guest. During the recent programmes run by the concerned morchas on the Modi government’s minority-centric schemes, a huge number of people from minority communities have been inducted as 'Modi Mitras'. The minority morchas still continue to carry out the programmes across 67 Lok Sabha constituencies till the end of this month.

Speaking to this newspaper, Jamal Siddiqui, national president of BJP Minority Morcha, said, “All non-political Muslims and people of other minority communities have been informed of the minority-centric schemes of the Modi government. They have not got affiliated with the party, but have become 'Modi Mitras'. The outreach will be completed by August this year. A pool of 3.25 lakh Modi Mitras will be ready by August this year.”

The constituencies covered by the morchas include Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, with significant minority population.

