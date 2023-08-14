Home Nation

Congress chief Kharge lashes out at PM Modi, kicks off party's campaign in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Kharge sounded the poll bugle in the ‘Bharose Ka Sammelan’, organised by the ruling Congress at Janjgir-Champa district that has a predominant scheduled caste (SC) population.

Published: 14th August 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (C) with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhaghel (R) during the 'Bharose Ka Sammelan' programme, in Janjgir-Champa district, Aug. 13, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday lashed out at the Modi-led Centre, saying BJP’s action on everything remains ‘Ram Bharose’ (at the mercy of God) as the saffron party has not fulfilled its promises. Kharge sounded the poll bugle in the ‘Bharose Ka Sammelan’, organised by the ruling Congress at Janjgir-Champa district which has a predominant scheduled caste (SC) population.

Chhattisgarh has 10 reserved SC seats but they have a say in around 45 out of the 90 constituencies of the state. Out of the 10 seats, the Congress has 7 MLAs, BJP two and BSP one legislator.

He said the BJP leaders know they cannot come to power in Chhattisgarh as the Bhupesh Baghel government has earned the Bharosa (trust) of the people. The BJP is desperately trying to scare Congress leaders and defame the Congress government through raids by the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and other agencies.

“They did the same when our plenary session was held in Raipur early this year. But Congressmen cannot be intimidated by such acts and our party will win again with a massive mandate in Chhattisgarh”, he stated.

The Congress president charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not breaking the silence on Manipur violence and said, “It was under compulsion and left with no choice that we brought a no-confidence motion but Modi didn’t speak out on the Manipur issue. Instead, he made fun of Congress.”

The PM has insulted the people of Chhattisgarh by comparing the situation of Manipur violence and conflict with Chhattisgarh, which is a peaceful state witnessing good governance, Kharge said.

Addressing the event, CM Baghel said that the Congress government has worked for the growth and empowerment of the common people. “Our government has put money in common people’s pockets to bring a real change for them and the state,” he averred.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congressBJPNarendra ModiMallikarjun KhargeBhupesh BaghelChhattisgarh elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp