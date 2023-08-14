Congress chief Kharge lashes out at PM Modi, kicks off party's campaign in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday lashed out at the Modi-led Centre, saying BJP’s action on everything remains ‘Ram Bharose’ (at the mercy of God) as the saffron party has not fulfilled its promises. Kharge sounded the poll bugle in the ‘Bharose Ka Sammelan’, organised by the ruling Congress at Janjgir-Champa district which has a predominant scheduled caste (SC) population.

Chhattisgarh has 10 reserved SC seats but they have a say in around 45 out of the 90 constituencies of the state. Out of the 10 seats, the Congress has 7 MLAs, BJP two and BSP one legislator.

He said the BJP leaders know they cannot come to power in Chhattisgarh as the Bhupesh Baghel government has earned the Bharosa (trust) of the people. The BJP is desperately trying to scare Congress leaders and defame the Congress government through raids by the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and other agencies.

“They did the same when our plenary session was held in Raipur early this year. But Congressmen cannot be intimidated by such acts and our party will win again with a massive mandate in Chhattisgarh”, he stated.

The Congress president charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not breaking the silence on Manipur violence and said, “It was under compulsion and left with no choice that we brought a no-confidence motion but Modi didn’t speak out on the Manipur issue. Instead, he made fun of Congress.”

The PM has insulted the people of Chhattisgarh by comparing the situation of Manipur violence and conflict with Chhattisgarh, which is a peaceful state witnessing good governance, Kharge said.

Addressing the event, CM Baghel said that the Congress government has worked for the growth and empowerment of the common people. “Our government has put money in common people’s pockets to bring a real change for them and the state,” he averred.

