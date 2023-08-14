Fake social media post against government quoting CJI, Supreme Court issues press note

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday termed as "fake" and "ill-intended" a social media post exhorting the public to protest against authorities using a file photograph and falsely quoting Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

"We are trying our best to save the constitution of India, and the democracy of India, but your cooperation is also very important for this, all the people should unite and come out on the streets and ask the government about their rights. This dictatorial government will scare people, threaten them, but you don't have to be afraid, keep courage and ask the government to account, I am with you," reads the fake quote.

A press note issued by the apex court said no such post has been issued by the CJI nor has he authorised any such post.

"It has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post (urging the public to protest against authorities) using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice India is being circulated," it said, adding, "The post is fake, ill-intended and mischievous."

It said appropriate action is being taken about it in consultation with the law enforcement authorities.

