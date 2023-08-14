Four killed, 9 missing as heavy rains lash Uttarakhand; Chardham yatra suspended

By PTI

DEHRADUN:

Four people were killed and nine others went missing on Monday as torrential rains pounded Uttarakhand, demolishing buildings and causing landslides which breached the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines leading to the suspension of Chardham yatra for two days.

Rudraprayag district disaster management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said a landslide hit a camp at Lincholi on Kedarnath trek route damaging four shops in which one person from Nepal was killed and a trader went missing.

The body of 26-year-old Kalu Bahadur has been found.

Two bodies were also recovered from rain-fed streams near Shiva temple and Miranagar areas in Rishikesh.

One of them has been identified as 35-year-old Dinesh Panwar, a resident of Amit Gram.

The other body is being identified, DSP Sandeep Negi said.

A body was recovered in Laxmanjhula area of Pauri district where five people went missing after a landslide, according to a bulletin by the state disaster control room.

Commuters on a waterlogged road following monsoon rains, at Maldevta village in Dehradun district (Photo | PTI)

Heavy rains triggered the landslide whose debris fell on a resort in the area trapping four-five people under it, Senior Superintendent of Police, Pauri, Shweta Choubey told PTI over the phone.

Rescue and relief teams have reached the spot and a search operation has been started, she said.

Dhami, in a Facebook post, said heavy casualties have been reported due to rains in Pauri which is extremely sad.

Swollen rivers inundated many districts with surging rainwater entering buildings and submerging vehicles.

Located on the banks of Song river near Lalpul, the building of the Dehradun Defence Academy caved in on Monday morning, Tehri Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashish Ghildiyal said.

No one was injured as the building had been vacated in advance, he said.

It is a private institution whose building was constructed 15 years ago, former Zilla panchayat member Akhilesh Uniyal said.

Most of the rivers were overflowing due to the rain with the Ganga flowing above the danger mark in Tehri, Haridwar and Rishikesh.

Alaknanda, Mandakini and Ganga rivers were flowing above the danger level at Rudraprayag, Shrinagar and Devprayag, the disaster control room here said.

The Badrinath National Highway is blocked at a number of places due to landslide debris.

There is also information about one person being buried under the debris near Pipalkoti.

In the Chamoli district, a flood-like situation has developed along the banks of a dozen rivers, including Alaknanda and its tributaries Pindar, Nandakini and Birhi.

