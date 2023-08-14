Gehlot bars student union polls in Rajasthan colleges, says 'too much' money involved

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a surprising turn of events, the eagerly anticipated student union elections in Rajasthan, will not be held this year. The decision was reached during a crucial meeting held by the Higher Education Department on Saturday night.

This move follows recent indications from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot suggesting his opposition to holding the elections in the state. Gehlot expressed concerns about the exorbitant spending by student candidates, likening it to the financial extravagance seen in legislative elections.

“Today, students seem to be spending as if they are running for MLA-MP elections,” remarked Chief Minister Gehlot. He raised questions about the sources of funding for these campaigns and the reasons behind the excessive financial outlay.

Gehlot further criticized certain student leaders who he believed were disregarding the recommendations put forth by the Lyngdoh Committee. He specifically cited the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and pointed to a recent incident involving ABVP members connected to raping a minor girl during their campaign for the student union elections in Jodhpur.

The Higher Education Department justified the decision to forego the elections by referring to concerns raised by university vice-chancellors. These academic leaders emphasized the misuse of financial resources and intimidation tactics in student union elections, which is against the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee. Additionally, it was feared that holding elections would disrupt the academic calendar and impede the implementation of the semester system under the NEP.

Protests have erupted in the state in response to the decision. Student leaders from all over the state condemned the cancellation and warned of escalating protests if the government does not reconsider and announce a new poll date. They held the government accountable for further unrest.

