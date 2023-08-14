Indian Army wants to restore patrolling rights; In talks with Chinese People's Liberation Army 

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Corps Commanders of India and China’s PLA are set to hold the 19th round of meetings on Monday at Chushul-Moldo Meeting Point on the Indian side of the border to discuss the disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh’s remaining standoff points.

The thrust will be on the restoration of the Indian Army’s patrolling rights up until the traditional patrolling points (PPs), sources said. It was exclusively reported by this newspaper that the Army has put its foot down on the issue of patrolling rights and has insisted with the Chinese side that it be allowed to patrol till the traditional patrolling points in the remaining standoff locations.

“The Indian stance on the standoff points has remained consistent, the restoration of status quo ante as of April 2020. Importantly, this entails the restoration of patrolling rights till the traditional patrolling points,” a source said.

Depsang and Demchok are the two remaining standoff points. In Depsang, Chinese troops have blocked Indian access to PP 10, 11, 11A, 12, and 13. As per sources, the total area here that remains out of access for Indian troops is about 952 sq km.

The five PPs are close to the LAC and are located inside the line that marks the Indian territory. The sub-sector north of which Depsang is a part, is strategically most important. China has multiple roads feeding this area while India has only the DSDBO road.

Monday’s meeting comes three years after the first round of Corps Commander’s meetings was held on June 6, 2020, days after clashes between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley.

