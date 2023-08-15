Assam to completely ‘withdraw’ AFSPA by 2023 end: CM Himanta

By ANI

GUWAHATI: Assam government aims to completely “withdraw” the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the state, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Speaking in his Independence Day speech at celebrations that were held at the Khanapara Playground here, the chief mister said that the AFSPA is in place in eight districts of the state now after his government came to power.

"Our government's aim is to completely withdraw the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the state by the end of this year. Before our government came to power, previous governments had requested the Centre to extend AFSPA 62 times. Now the situation has been improving," Sarma said.

He said that during his tenure, four peace accords were signed with the insurgent groups and nearly 8000 militants have been integrated with the mainstream politics.

He also said that his government is committed to making Assam a 'Drugs Free', 'Corruption Free' state.

While declaring "zero tolerance" against corruption, CM Biswa said that police have arrested 127 government employees in graft cases in the last two years.

"127 government employees have been arrested on corruption charges. Our government has taken the initiative to dismiss the arrested government employees from service," the chief minister said.

Chief Minister Sarma also said that his government will bring a strong law to end polygamy in the state.

The nation celebrating its 77th Independence Day with great fervour and Zeal. PM Modi who led the celebrations, addressed the nation for the tenth consecutive time from the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi.

