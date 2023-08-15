Home Nation

Building collapses at Helang near Joshimath; Three rescued, some feared trapped

Reportedly four people are feared trapped inside the building but it is yet to be confirmed by officials.

Published: 15th August 2023 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Joshimath

A worker looks at cracks that appeared in a building, at the land subsidence affected area in Joshimath, Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GOPESHWAR: Three people were rescued and a few others are feared trapped under debris after a building collapsed on Tuesday at Helang near subsidence-hit Joshimath in Chamoli district, officials said.

Additional Information Officer of the district Ravindra Negi said those rescued were rushed to a hospital while State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were trying to safely bring out the others trapped in the building.

Reportedly four people are feared trapped inside the building but it is yet to be confirmed by officials.

The incident occurred in Helang village on the Badrinath highway between Pipalkoti and Joshimath late Tuesday evening.

According to information received, the two-storey house was built near a crusher unit on the banks of the Alaknanda River.

People working in the crusher unit were living in the building which collapsed.

Earlier this year, several houses in Joshimath were damaged due to land subsidence and since the onset of the monsoon, the problem has aggravated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joshimath subsidence SDRF building collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp