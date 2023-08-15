Centre to increase number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' from 10,000 to 25,000: Prime Minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The centre is working to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras - subsidised medicine shops - from 10,000 to 25,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day from the Red Fort, the prime minister said these Kendras – which provide and ensures quality generic medicines are available at affordable prices to all citizens through dedicated outlets - have given new power to the people, especially the middle class.

“Jan Aushadhi Kendras have given new strength to the middle class of the country,” he said in his address.

"The target is to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 25,000 Kendras," he added.

There are 9,303 such centres across India till March 31, according to its website. The Union Health Ministry plans to raise the number of such Kendras to 10,000 by the end of the year. These outlets comprise 1,800 drugs and 285 surgical items.

"If someone is diagnosed with diabetes, then a monthly bill of ₹3,000 gets accrued. But in Jan Aushadhi Kendras, we are delivering medicines that cost rupees 100 for rupees 10 to 15," Modi said.

In his speech, Modi also said that the centre has so far spent Rs 70,000 crore on its national public health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat.

Launched in September 2018, the scheme has two components. The first one is the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), which provides cashless hospitalisation services of up to Rs 5 lakh to nearly 12.5 crore families, and the second one is health and wellness centres under which primary health centres are upgraded to provide holistic primary care to rural and urban population.

The prime minister also appreciated the nurses, doctors and others for their efforts for changing the fortunes of the country. He said that Covid has taught us that the development of the world is not possible without a human-centric approach.

He also lauded the exemplary contribution of health workers, especially Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers for their dedication and persistent efforts in achieving the milestone of over 200 crore Covid vaccinations.

“Helping the world during and after COVID has established India as a friend to the world. The world is now watching us because of our commitment," he further noted.

