Citing lack of security detail, Jharkhand MLA resorts to bow and arrow to protect his life

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In this age of hi-tech weapons, an MLA from the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has put his trust in traditional weapons by deploying bodyguards armed with bows and arrows as they follow the lawmaker as part of his security detail.

Lobin Hembrom — a firebrand lawmaker from Borio — says he has been raising issues over water, forest and land in the interest of people and believes there is a serious threat to his life. He has alleged that the state govt has cut back his security cover.

The lawmaker says his security cover has not been beefed up amid threats from mining mafias, thereby prompting him to deploy additional bodyguards with bows and arrows.

"Despite repeated requests made to the state government and the DGP, my security was not beefed up as per the standards after it was withdrawn a few weeks back in the name of Shravani Mela. Therefore, I had to deploy two bodyguards, well equipped with bow and arrow, who follow me wherever I go here in my Assembly Constituency," said Hembrom.

Looking at the issues related to fraudulent land grabbing and illegal mining, there is always a threat to his life, he added.

The MLA, however, admitted that he has been given two bodyguards and one more was added after he raised the issue in Assembly, but he does not consider it "sufficient" for the protection of his life.

"Even the newly elected MLAs are having 5-6 bodyguards but despite being a long-time MLA, I have been given only three bodyguards at this point in time which is not sufficient for a person who has been fighting a battle of jal, jungle and zameen for the people of this state," said the MLA.

People are being killed in broad daylight and law and order is deteriorating regularly in this state, therefore, having only three bodyguards is not sufficient for protection of a public representative, he added.

When asked will a bow and arrow would be able to counter the hi-tech sophisticated weapons carried by the criminals, Hembrom said that it has saved the life of our forefathers and would definitely be able to deal with any emergency-like situation. "Even freedom fighters like Siddho Kanu fought their battle for independence with bows and arrows," he added.

The MLA said that it is more convenient for him to keep bodyguards with bow and arrow as no license is required for it. As of now, Hembrom deploys two such bodyguards and has been looking for three more archery experts, who will soon be deployed to his security detail.

Meanwhile, Sahibganj SP Naushad Alam said that Hembrom has been provided with bodyguards as per the rules. "As per the rules, the MLA has been provided two armed bodyguards since 2019 while an additional bodyguard has been provided by the MLA from Godda district," said Sahibganj SP.

Alam added that additional bodyguards can only be provided on the basis of any recommendation made by the special branch

Notably, Hembrom has been at loggerheads with his party since the government was formed in 2019 and has been attacking them over issues like illegal mining, land scam and failed recruitment policies of the state government.

