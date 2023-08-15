Congress, Udhhav Sena warn of MVA rift as Sharad Pawar meets Ajit 'secretly'

sudhir suyawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The differences between alliance partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi — the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Uddhav-led Shiv Sena and the Congress – are public over frequent secret meetings between Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar.

Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have alleged that such meetings between the Pawars are creating confusion among alliance partners. Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said when Eknath Shinde broke away, they did not meet regularly nor did they enjoy a cup of tea with him. Raut took a strong stand against "traitors."

Raut said, on the one hand, Sharad Pawar was trying to keep his relationship with the nephew, and on the other, he was adding to the confusion in the already tense political atmosphere. He said such a display of political behaviour by leaders like Sharad Pawar can cause erosion in his credibility.

Raut said Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole had visited Matoshree, the private residence of Uddhav Thackeray, where the two sides discussed several political issues. "The secret meetings involving the Pawars were one of the issues discussed at Matoshree. Patole remained at Matoshree for more than three hours. We hope there should be clarity among the alliance partners," said Raut.

Raut said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is getting sick with such shenanigans and is frequently flying to his hometown Satara. Shinde’s unease is also due to Union home minister Amit Shah’s recent Pune visit. “Shah met Shinde and conveyed to him that there would be a change of guard in Maharashtra,” said Raut.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar on Monday asked the media not to create confusion by asking the same questions over his meeting with Ajit Pawar. This came at the back of an editorial in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana', which questioned the frequent meetings between the Pawars and called it "amusing."

"This daily game of creation of confusion has now gone beyond the minds of people. The people have become numb to it because of the current political games," the Marathi daily said.

