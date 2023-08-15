Home Nation

Heatwave: 22 children faint during I-Day event in Assam

The parents alleged that ambulances were not available and most of the children were rushed to the hospital by them.

By IANS

GUWAHATI: Due to heat, at least 22 children fainted during an Independence Day parade celebration in Assam's Morigaon district on Tuesday.

According to an official of district administration, the children were participating in the parade march when the incident happened.

The children were overcome by the severe heat and succumbed to dizziness as the chief guest of the event, District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, was speaking.

All of the affected students were quickly admitted to the Morigaon civil hospital.

An officer told IANS: “The students are currently receiving additional treatment and are said to be in a stable condition.”

Meanwhile, the parents alleged that ambulances were not available and most of the children were rushed to the hospital by them.

As per accounts, there was lack of proper arrangements including the absence of facilities for participants to cool off and drink water in order to face the heat wave.

