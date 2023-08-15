India, China corp commanders hold 'elaborate' talks, but no significant outcome

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 19th round of the disengagement talks between the Corps Commanders of India and China stretched for two continuous days as the two sides had an "elaborate" discussion on the remaining standoff points.

As per the joint statement, 'The two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector,' it said.

The sources told this newspaper, "The talks were elaborate but there has been no significant outcome."

The two sides 'In line with the guidance provided by the leadership exchanged views in an open and forward-looking manner,' the joint statement added.

The 19th round of India-China Corps Commander-level meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on August 13-14, it said.

India and China agreed to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in an expeditious manner, a joint statement said on Tuesday, a day after the two sides concluded two-day military talks.

Depsang and Demchok are the two remaining standoff points. In Depsang, Chinese troops have blocked Indian access to PP 10, 11, 11A, 12, and 13. As per sources, the total area here that remains out of access for Indian troops is about 952 sq km.

The five PPs are close to the LAC and are located inside the line that marks the Indian Territory. The sub-sector north of which Depsang is a part, is strategically most important. China has multiple roads feeding this area while India has only the DSDBO road.

Demchok is the site of a prolonged standoff at Charding Nilong Nallah (CNN) as there are few tents pitched in this area by the Chinese and they had not moved back. This is close to the through which the LAC Passes. There are grazing grounds on both sides of CNN.

It was for the first time that the high-level military talks on the lingering border row spanned two days.

'They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels,' the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

'In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas,' it said.

The Indian Army, as reported by this Newspaper in May month, had put its foot down over the restoration of patrolling rights up until the traditional patrolling points (PPs). They had insisted with the Chinese side that it be allowed to patrol till the traditional patrolling points in the remaining standoff locations.

As per the sources, "The Indian stance on the standoff points has remained consistent, the restoration of status quo ante as of April 2020. Importantly, this entails the restoration of patrolling rights till the traditional patrolling points,".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in April had held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu and conveyed to him that "violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation,".

The story of clashes in May 2020 was the breaking of this Newspaper and since then Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh. Meanwhile, the two sides also disengaged troops from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

