Jaipur diary: Activist gets 50 child marriages annulled

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Gehlot inaugurates Urban-Rural Olympics

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympics in Rajasthan from the SMS Stadium in Jaipur last Saturday, one of the first events he attended after recovering from a leg injury. Interestingly, the opening match of Kabaddi was played between Ministers and MLAs. In this, the captain of one team was Sports Minister Ashok Chandna and the other captain was PWD Minister Mahesh Joshi. Earlier, while starting these Virtual Olympics in 11, 252 panchayats and 535 municipal bodies of the state, Gehlot said, “For the first time, we have organized urban and rural Olympics.”

New project to house MLAs in Jaipur

In a special pre-election gift to all Rajasthan legislators, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the luxurious ‘MLA Housing Project’ equipped with state-of-the-art facilities opposite the state Vidhan Sabha in Jaipur on Saturday. Instead of four different places in the city, the MLAs will now be housed in flats equipped with the most modern amenities in a multi-storey building in the heart of Pink City. As per Rajasthan Housing Board Commissioner Pawan Arora, in this project, 160 flats with the latest facilities spread over 3,200 square feet each will be provided for the MLAs.

Jodhpur activist gets 50 child marriages annulled

Kanchan, a victim of child marriage for the last 11 years, got real freedom last Friday when a Jodhpur family court annulled her marriage after Sarathi Trust took up her case. Kanchan of Jodhpur district was trapped in the shackles of child marriage 11 years ago at the age of seven. Her in-laws had put pressure on Kanchan to get a cow. Luckily, Kanchan’s brother came to know about the child marriage eradication campaign run by Kriti Bharti, Managing Trustee of Sarathi Trust, Jodhpur. Kriti’s trust filed a case in Family Court No. 1 at Jodhpur seeking annulment of her child marriage. Now the court has annulled the child marriage in Kanchan’s favour.

