Manipur violence instigated by outside elements: Chief Minister Biren Singh

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the recent ethnic violence in the state was instigated by “some vested interests and outside elements”.

Addressing a gathering during the celebration of the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, Singh said these elements wanted to destabilise the state and the country.

He appealed to people of the two warring communities – Meitei and Kuki – to refrain from indulging in violence and forgive and forget whatever happened.

He appealed to them to share their grievances and come to an understanding which would be for the betterment of both communities.

“Considering the hardship being faced by the displaced people, the government has taken up steps to resettle them in the places they stayed earlier. For those places where resettlement is not possible now, temporary houses are being constructed for the displaced people,” the CM said.

He said the government constituted committees to provide a source of livelihood under “One Family One Livelihood” to those who have no source of income. The government is taking every effort to rehabilitate the affected people and bring normalcy soon, he said.

Stating that security forces have been deployed to different places to guard the farmers as they take up agricultural activities, Singh said Union home minister Amit Shah had been constantly monitoring the situation and taking various measures.

Talking about the “War on Drugs”, the CM said the campaign was not against any community. He said it was launched to save the lives of the youth.

He mentioned the ill-effect of drugs and environmental degradation due to mass deforestation for poppy cultivation. He said under such circumstances, the government could not remain a mute spectator.

Seeking people’s support in the fight against drugs, Singh said the government wanted to root out the menace from the state.

“Manipur is the gateway to India for trafficking of illegal drugs from the Golden Triangle,” he said, adding that the steps taken by the state government helped save the lives of many in mainland India.

He appealed to people to refrain from felling trees and plant trees to preserve forests. He also appealed to them to preserve water bodies.

