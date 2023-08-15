No security restrictions this Independence Day in Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: For the first time since the outbreak of militancy in 1989, the main Independence Day function in Srinagar this year is being held in a relaxed atmosphere without security restrictions, shutdown or communication blockade.

The administration has made it mandatory for government officials and employees to attend the I-Day functions, failing which they will face disciplinary action. The main I-Day function in J&K would be held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. It is for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 that the I-Day function would be held at Bakshi Stadium.

No security restrictions

A three-tier security arrangement has been put in at Bakshi Stadium. The security personnel have sanitised the area and taken over Bakshi Stadium. The checkpoints and barricades have been set up in sensitive areas to monitor the movement of people and vehicles.

For the first time since the outbreak of militancy in 1989, there would be no security restriction on the movement of people on I-Day. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bidhuri said there would be no security restrictions on August 15. He said there would also be no communication blockade on I-Day.

In the past, authorities used to impose curfew-like restrictions in parts of the Valley till the passage of Independence Day functions. Besides, mobile and internet services used to be suspended till mid-noon as a security measure. There would be no shutdown as no strike has been called. The separatist Hurriyat Conference, which used to call shutdown on August 15 and January 26, has been weakened as most of its top leaders have been detained.

I-Day functions

The government has directed its officials and employees to attend the I-day functions. There are around 4.5 lakh government employees in Jammu and Kashmir. The employees have been warned that in case they remain absent on August 15, disciplinary action would be taken against them.

“No government employee shall avail leave on Independence Day 2023 except under exceptional circumstances. All employees would invariably participate in the Independence Day celebrations,” an official document reads.

The authorities have also directed officials to post selfies with tricolour, soil and earthen lamps on their Display Pictures on social media handles on Independence Day. In view of the improvement in the situation, the government has opened the participation of common people in the celebrations with no entry passes required for attending the main I-Day function. Large gatherings are expected on I-Day functions this year with the participation of government employees and students.

Tiranga Rallies

The well-attended Tiranga rallies were taken out across Kashmir. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha led a Tiranga Rally from SKICC to the Botanical garden on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday. A large number of people including government employees attended these Tiranga rallies and carried and waved the tricolour. Rayees Ahmad, brother of an active Hizbul Mujahideen militant Javed Ahmad, raised the tricolour at his house in Sopore town.

First time since 1989

It is for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 that the I-Day function would be held at Bakshi Stadium. A three-tier security arrangement has been put in at Bakshi Stadium. For the first time since the outbreak of militancy in 1989, there would be no security restriction on the movement of people on I-Day. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bidhuri said there would be no security restrictions on August 15. He said there would be no communication blockade.

