Rain fury: 12 more killed in Uttarakhand, Chardham yatra suspended

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The deluge in Uttarakhand continued on Monday, killing 12 more people since Sunday night. The state government suspended the Chardham Yatra for two days and restricted vehicular movement on the Yatra route.

Dramatic visuals of a four-storey, 40-room Doon Defence Academy collapsing in the Kumalda area adjacent to Maldevata in Dehradun on Monday brought the extent of the havoc to people’s drawing rooms.

A resort near Mohan Chatti in Pauri Garhwal was buried under the debris of a landslide on Sunday night. A family from Haryana had checked into that resort. Rescue operations are on. The rains also affected the under-construction Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project tunnel.

As many as 114 engineers and labourers trapped in the tunnel were rescued safely by SDRF and Tehri police. The SDRF team covered a distance of about 9 km under extremely adverse conditions to reach the tunnel. In Haridwar, the Ganga level crossed the danger mark of 294 m. It is now flowing at 294.95 m, which could impact rural areas, district disaster management officer Meera Rawat warned.

