Home Nation

Rain fury: 12 more killed in Uttarakhand, Chardham yatra suspended

A resort near Mohan Chatti in Pauri Garhwal was buried under the debris of a landslide on Sunday night. A family from Haryana had checked into that resort. 

Published: 15th August 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of the increased water level in the Ganga river amid incessant rainfall in Rishikesh on Monday, Aug 14, 2023. (Photo | ANI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The deluge in Uttarakhand continued on Monday, killing 12 more people since Sunday night. The state government suspended the Chardham Yatra for two days and restricted vehicular movement on the Yatra route.

Dramatic visuals of a four-storey, 40-room Doon Defence Academy collapsing in the Kumalda area adjacent to Maldevata in Dehradun on Monday brought the extent of the havoc to people’s drawing rooms.

A resort near Mohan Chatti in Pauri Garhwal was buried under the debris of a landslide on Sunday night. A family from Haryana had checked into that resort. Rescue operations are on. The rains also affected the under-construction Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project tunnel.

As many as 114 engineers and labourers trapped in the tunnel were rescued safely by SDRF and Tehri police. The SDRF team covered a distance of about 9 km under extremely adverse conditions to reach the tunnel. In Haridwar, the Ganga level crossed the danger mark of 294 m. It is now flowing at 294.95 m, which could impact rural areas, district disaster management officer Meera Rawat warned. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UttarakhandUttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp