Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak dies after suffering cardiac arrest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bindeshwar Pathak, the social activist who revolutionised sanitation practices and was instrumental in providing access to clean and dignified restrooms for millions across the country through his pioneering Sulabh toilets, passed away on Tuesday.

Pathak, the 80-year-old founder of Sulabh International, died due to cardiac arrest at Delhi’s AIIMS. According to a close aide, he had hoisted the national flag at the Sulabh International headquarters in the morning on Independence Day but collapsed soon after.

Bindeshwar Pathak

2 apr 1943 - 15 Aug 2023



“Founder Sulabh Sanitation, Social Reform and Human Rights Movement, Dr Bindeshwar Pathak is no more. He died of cardiac arrest at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi,” the Sulabh International Social Service Organisation said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“He was rushed to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness in the midst of Independence Day celebrations at the campus of Sulabh, Palam-Dabri Road, New Delhi,” the post said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to X to condole his death. “The passing away of Dr Bindeshwar Pathak Ji is a profound loss for our nation. He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden.

“Bindeshwar Ji made it his mission to build a cleaner India. He provided monumental support to the Swachh Bharat Mission. During our various conversations, his passion towards Swachhata was always visible,” Modi posted. “His work will continue to inspire several people. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister said.

Pathak founded Sulabh International in 1970 with a vision to eradicate open defecation and unclean public toilets. The organisation’s pioneering efforts led to the creation of the revolutionary Sulabh toilet, a low-cost, eco-friendly solution that has revolutionised sanitation practices across the nation.

Pathak’s vision extended beyond technology, encompassing a broader mission to eradicate the stigma associated with manual scavenging and uplifting the lives of those who had long been relegated to the fringes of society. Through his determined advocacy and innovative initiatives, he successfully raised awareness about the importance of proper sanitation and hygiene, contributing immensely to disease prevention and improved public health.

