Two jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar Force killed in gunfight with Maoists

Published: 15th August 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By PTI

CHAIBASA: Two jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force of the state police were killed in a gunfight with Maoists in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place in Tonto area late on Monday night.

"The two jawans, identified as Amit Tiwari and Gautam Kumar, were killed in a Maoist ambush," West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

Further details are awaited, he said.

The incident took place a few days after a CRPF jawan was killed and another was injured in an encounter with Maoists in the same area.

A combing operation was underway in the area.

