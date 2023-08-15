Two tribal areas in strife-torn Manipur to have chopper links

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: With the violence virtually partitioning Manipur on ethnic lines, the Centre has granted permission for helicopter services from two tribal areas of the state under the existing 75 per cent subsidy scheme. The two routes being operationalised are Churachandpur (Manipur)-Aizawl (Mizoram) and Kangpokpi/Senapati (Manipur)-Dimapur (Nagaland). "I am directed to refer to Govt of Manipur's letter…and to convey approval of the competent authority for the operationalization of two more additional routes viz (a) Churachandpur in Manipur with Aizawl, Mizoram and (b) Kangpokpi/Senapati in Manipur with Dimapur, Nagaland under the existing helicopter subsidy scheme," a letter written to Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi by the Ministry of Home Affairs read. "Approval is granted for additional flying hours to the State in case the existing ceiling limit of 750 flying hours per annum is exceeded due to the operation of two new routes," the letter further read.