After Uddhav Sena and Congress barb, Ajit retorts: ‘What’s harm in meeting uncle Sharad Pawar?’

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar clarified his meeting with nephew, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, said on Tuesday that no political colour should be given to such interactions.

The Deputy CM who was in Kolhapur for a flag-hosting event on Independence Day was apparently annoyed when asked about his “secret meeting” with his uncle Sharad Pawar at businessman Atul Chordia’s residence in Pune.

However, Ajit confirmed his meeting with his uncle. “First of all, I want to clarify that it was not a secret meeting. I met my uncle and we both were invited to a meal by our family friend, Atul Chordia. We have a relationship with the Choradias that goes back two generations. Atul Chordia’s father was a classmate of my uncle. So, should we not go to our family friend's home? Politics and family relations are two different things,” said Ajit.

He sought to clarify his position saying he was not the kind of person who would meet anyone secretly. “I am not afraid of meeting anyone. Whatever I do is in the public domain. Why should I meet my uncle secretly,” asked an agitated Ajit.

Ajit said on Sunday he was in Pune for the inauguration of a flyover along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. “After that event, I went to Chordia’s residence where Sharad faction’s state chief Jayant Patil was also present. Uncle was also there. So, we meet… what’s wrong with it,” he asked.

Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) – the allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — are upset with Sharad Pawar for having a dialogue with the Ajit-led NCP faction. “We are really confused with the stand of NCP chief Sharad Pawar,” said a senior Congress leader.

The MVA allies have alleged that such meetings between the Pawars are creating confusion among alliance partners and tarnishing the image of Sharad Pawar. It is "amusing" to see Ajit Pawar frequently meeting (his uncle) Sharad Pawar and the latter is also not avoiding it, an editorial in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' had said.

