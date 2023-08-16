Atrocity in the name of 'Love jihad': Mob assault Muslim boy for going out with Hindu girl in Mumbai 

By Online Desk

A group of men shouting ' Jai Shri Ram' beat up a Muslim man at Bandra Terminus Railway station in Mumbai saying he went out with a Hindu girl.

According to the media reports, the incident happened in July this year, however, the video surfaced on social media on Tuesday, triggering public outrage.



In the video, a group of 20 men can be seen dragging the Muslim boy outside the railway station and beating him, while chanting' Jai Shri Ram' and 'Love jihad band karo'.

The girl, reportedly a minor was seen pleasing the mobs not to beat the boy.

Quoting the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dikshit Gedam, the Scroll reported that the police have not registered a complaint in the matter since the Government Railway Police has jurisdiction over it.

Railway officials said that they were notified about the video on Tuesday and a process of registering the crime has started.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM )Spokesperson Waris Pathan shared the video on 'X' and called the incident an ' assault in the name of love jihad'. He also questioned Mumbai police on why no action has been taken in the incident that happened on 21st July.

I have been informed that this incident happened around 21/22nd July. At Bandra railway station which comes under Nirmal nagar p stn. But video was viral on social media today Then what was police doing till date,why no investigation or complaint registered by police who was… https://t.co/8nsvYcE0Iy — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) August 15, 2023

In another tweet on Independence Day, he said "Today we are celebrating 77 years of Independence! Our martyrs never thought that Muslims would have to see this day as well."

Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhiwandi, Rais Shaikh also urged the authorities to verify the video and take appropriate action.

