Atrocity in the name of 'Love jihad': Mob assault Muslim boy for going out with Hindu girl in Mumbai 

In the video, a group of 20 men can be seen dragging the Muslim boy outside the railway station and beating him, while chanting' Jai Shri Ram' and 'Love jihad band karo'. 

Published: 16th August 2023

The term ‘love jihad’, loosely referred to forced conversion, is the gift of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the communal lexicon.

A group of men shouting ' Jai Shri Ram' beat up a Muslim man at Bandra Terminus Railway station in Mumbai saying he went out with a Hindu girl. 

According to the media reports, the incident happened in July this year, however, the video surfaced on social media on Tuesday, triggering public outrage.
 
The girl, reportedly a minor was seen pleasing the mobs not to beat the boy. 

Quoting the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dikshit Gedam, the Scroll reported that the police have not registered a complaint in the matter since the Government Railway Police has jurisdiction over it.

Railway officials said that they were notified about the video on Tuesday and a process of registering the crime has started. 

 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM )Spokesperson Waris Pathan shared the video on 'X' and called the incident an ' assault in the name of love jihad'. He also questioned Mumbai police on why no action has been taken in the incident that happened on 21st July.

In another tweet on Independence Day, he said "Today we are celebrating 77 years of Independence! Our martyrs never thought that Muslims would have to see this day as well." 

Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhiwandi, Rais Shaikh also urged the authorities to verify the video and take appropriate action.

