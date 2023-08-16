Working to increase 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' from 10,000 to 25,000: PM Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is working to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras (subsidised medicine shops) from 10,000 to 25,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the PM said these Kendras, where quality generic medicines are available at affordable prices to citizens through dedicated outlets have given new power to the people, especially the middle class.

“Jan Aushadhi Kendras have given new strength to the middle class of the country through savings of Rs 20,000 crore,” he said in his address.

“The target is to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 25,000,” he added. There were 9,303 such centres across India till March 31, according to its official website. The Union health ministry plans to raise the number of such kendras to 10,000 by the end of the year. These outlets offer 1,800 drugs and 285 surgical items.

“If someone is diagnosed with diabetes, then a monthly bill of Rs 3,000 gets accrued. Through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the medicines that cost Rs 100, we are giving it at Rs 10-15,” PM Modi said.

In his speech, Modi also said that the Centre has so far spent Rs 70,000 crore on its national public health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat.

Launched in September 2018, the scheme has two components. The first one is the Pradhan Mantri Jan

Arogya Yojana, which provides cashless hospitalisation services of up to Rs 5 lakh to nearly 12.5 crore families, and the second one is health and wellness centres under which primary health centres are upgraded to provide holistic primary care to rural and urban populations.

The Prime Minister also lauded the nurses, doctors and other medical professionals for their efforts for changing the fortunes of the country. He said that Covid has taught us that the world’s development is not possible without a human-centric approach. He also appreciated the exemplary contribution of health workers, especially Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers, for their dedication and persistent efforts in achieving the milestone of over 200 crore Covid vaccinations.

