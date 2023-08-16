Home Nation

Election Commission's Assam delimitation order comes into force

It also revised the nomenclature of 19 assembly constituencies and a parliamentary constituency.

Published: 16th August 2023

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission's final order on the delimitation of Assam came into effect on Wednesday, according to official notification.

The poll panel on August 11 had published its final report on the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the state, keeping their total number unchanged at 126 and 14, respectively.

Nineteen assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

One Lok Sabha constituency and nine assembly constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

According to the notification issued by the law ministry on Wednesday on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu, August 16, 2023, has been specified as the date on which the Election Commission's order in respect to Assam will take effect.

