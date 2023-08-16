Hindu plaintiff pitches for out-of-court settlement of Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Taking an initiative towards the resolution of Gyanvapi dispute, Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS) chief Jitendra Singh Visen, who represents one of the five Hindu women plaintiffs in Shringar Gauri suit, has proposed a dialogue with Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (AIM), the mosque management committee, for out-of-court settlement of the vexed issue.

As per the sources, Visen had sent a letter to that effect on Monday and the AIM, on Wednesday, confirmed that it had received the letter through WhatsApp and had replied to it appropriately. “We got the letter from VVSS chief Visen via WhatsApp. We have replied to him and (VVSS national president) Santosh Singh,”

AIM joint secretary SM Yasin said without divulging the details of the AIM response to Visen’s offer. However, Yasin said that the letter would be placed before the full house of the mosque management committee. AIM manages around 22 mosques in Varanasi.

Visen, who represents Rakhi Singh, his niece, as one of the five Hindu women seeking the right to round-the-year worship of Goddess Shringar Gauri and other deities on Gyanvapi mosque premises confirmed the development. “Yes, the committee has replied to the letter.”

Along with Rakhi Singh, other plaintiffs in the case include Rekha Pathak, Sita Sahoo, Lakshmi Devi and Manju Vyas, all of Varanasi seeking the right to daily worship at Shringar Gauri Sthal on Gyanvapi premises. The case has been pending in Varanasi district court and the next hearing is slated for Thursday, August 17.

As per the sources close to Visen, he pitched for dialogue with the Muslim side to resolve the dispute believing that “some anti-social elements” were trying to take advantage of the legal dispute for their personal gain which could “prove to be detrimental both for the country and the society”. The sources said that Visen wrote that it was the duty of all to set an example by settling this legal issue amicably through mutual negotiations, for the sake of the safety and security of the country and society.

“Therefore, I request all of you to accept this invitation with an open and pious mind and come forward for talks to settle the above issue (the Gyanvapi matter). It is possible that a peaceful solution can be found outside the court of the above matter by mutual discussion. We welcome all of you to this dialogue with an open and pure heart,” Visen reportedly said in his letter.

Meanwhile, the counsels of the other four Hindu women plaintiffs expressed their reservations over an out-of-court settlement of the issue. According to Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, who represents the four other women plaintiffs in the suit, they were not looking at any settlement.

“We are clear. We will go the legal way, which we followed in this matter since the beginning. In May this year, we filed an application in the Varanasi district court, seeking an order for a scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Gyanvapi mosque premises. After hearing both sides, the court on July 21 ordered for ASI survey in the barricaded area of Gyanvapi, excluding its sealed area of the ablution pond. The survey is being done by ASI in the Gyanvapi. We will wait for the survey report and proceed further in the case,” he said.

