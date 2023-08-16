Jakhan village in Uttarakhand's Dehradun hit by twin disasters of land submergence and landslides

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As many as ten houses have collapsed and six others developed huge cracks due to the twin disasters of land submergence and landslides in Jakhan village under gram panchayat Madrasu on Langha Road, 50 km from Dehradun.

Senior officials of the administration and police immediately reached the spot and evacuated the entire village. The affected have been shifted to nearby government schools. SDRF and police rescue teams are engaged in rescue work.

"Rescue field unit teams of SDRF have been deployed in the area and as per the evening update, 100 per cent of villagers have been evacuated from the village with a population of around 300 people," State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Commandant Manikant Mishra told The New Indian Express.

Restrictions have been imposed on movement in the village and villagers have been removed and shifted to a school in a nearby village with their belongings.

According to the information received from the villagers of Jakhan village, for the past several days, the villagers have complained to the officials about land submergence due to a huge amount of debris falling from the adjacent hill.

Villagers Ranveer Singh and Jiwan Singh told this newspaper, "At around 3.30 pm on Wednesday, the debris started falling suddenly at a high intensity and nine houses in the village were completely damaged. The villagers were in panic due to this accident of landslide and submergence of land".

"Fortunately, the villagers were already alert due to the land disaster from the adjoining hill for the past few days, so the loss of life was avoided", said Balbir Singh, another villager from the same village.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Vinod Kumar and Deputy SP Bhaskar Sah along with police and SDRF personnel are regularly monitoring the rescue and relief operations in the village.

Vikasnagar MLA Munna Singh Chauhan immediately visited the village and assured all possible help to the villagers. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chouhan said, "As of now, villagers have been shifted from the affected area immediately, the government takes 100 per cent guarantee of their rehabilitation".

The geologists are concerned following cases of land submergence reported in Joshimath, Karnprayag, Kalsi, Pagnau of Joshimath, and then Jakhan village of Dehradun

As the news of the disaster spread, a large number of villagers from nearby villages also started reaching the spot, causing a jam on the Longha-Pashta road. At the same time, the administration has taken quick action and shifted about 300 people of all 35 families of the village to the government primary school

located in village Pashta.

