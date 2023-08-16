Home Nation

Jharkhand HC exempts Rahul Gandhi from personal appearance in ‘Modi surname’ case

Published: 16th August 2023 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday exempted Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi from a personal appearance before an MP-MLA court in Ranchi in the Modi surname case. The senior Congress leader had moved to the high court challenging the Ranchi MP-MLA court order that had directed him to appear in person in a defamation case.

Hurt by the statement made by Rahul Gandhi during 2019 LS Polls, terming ‘why all thieves share the Modi surname,’ Pradeep Modi had filed a defamation case against him. A single bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi passed the order on Gandhi’s petition seeking exemption from his personal appearance in the case.

“The court has allowed the petition under section 205 of CrPC filed by Rahul Gandhi against the order issued by MP-MLA court in Ranchi directing him to appear in person,” said Gandhi’s advocate Piyush Chitresh. Now, Rahul Gandhi does not need to appear personally in court, he added.

Earlier, the special MP-MLA court had rejected his petition seeking exemption from personal appearance in the ‘Modi surname’ case following which he moved to Jharkhand High Court.

Incidentally, Rahul Gandhi, who has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Surat Court, is also facing three defamation charges in Jharkhand for his defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then BJP President Amit Shah. Two cases are pending in different courts in Ranchi while the
the third one is pending in Chaibasa.

The first case filed in Ranchi is related to the defamatory statement ‘Sare Modi Chor Hain,’ while the other two cases filed in Ranchi and Chaibasa are related to the defamatory statement made against Amit Shah.

Rahul Gandhi had challenged the issuance of summons and quashing of criminal proceedings initiated against him by the Ranchi district court after advocate Pradeep Modi filed a defamation case against him, but the Jharkhand High Court rejected his plea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Rahul Gandhi personal appearance Modi surname

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp