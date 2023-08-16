Medium-intensity earthquake hits Maharashtra's Kolhapur

By Agencies

MUMBAI: A medium-intensity tremor of 3.4 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The tremor occurred at 6.45 am, at a depth of 5 km, it said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or property damage.

Kolhapur is located in western Maharashtra, about 375 km from Mumbai.

On August 11, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter had struck 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the National Center for Seismology said.

The tremors were felt at 02:56:12 Indian standard time (IST). According to NCS, the depth of the earthquake was at 10 kms.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

