Modernising judicial infrastructure: 27 more courtrooms in SC, 51 additional judge chambers

Published: 16th August 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

D Y Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stressing the need to modernise the judicial infrastructure to make the Supreme Court more accessible and inclusive, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday announced the expansion of its infrastructure in two phases.

He also recalled instances of arbitrary arrests and demolition of the properties of the accused, saying irrespective of the outcome of a case, the strength of the system is to grant justice. “That sense of confidence in an individual that an arbitrary arrest, a threatened demolition, if their properties are attached unlawfully, must find solace and a voice in judges of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Speaking at a function organised by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to mark the 77th Independence Day, the CJI said the new building would accommodate 27 additional courts, 51 judges’ chambers, four registrar courtrooms, 16 registrar chambers as well as other facilities for lawyers and litigants. The proposal is awaiting approval from the Department of Justice.

The expansion is proposed in two phases. In the first phase, the museum and the annexe building will be demolished to construct 15 courtrooms, judges’ chambers, SCBA library, etc. In the second phase, portions of the existing court complex will be demolished to build 12 courtrooms, judges’ chambers, registrar courts, etc. 

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the SC for beginning to upload judgments in regional languages, the CJI said the aim is to translate all 35,000 judgments of the top court since its inception in all Indian languages. Till now, 9,423 judgments have been translated — 8,977 in Hindi and the rest in various other regional languages, he said.

