MP: Dalit sarpanch says not invited to hoist flag at school, accuses principal of making casteist jibes

The official said a probe has been ordered to look into sarpanch Barelal Ahirwar's allegations.

Representational Image: 'Dalits and tribals are forced to leave Hinduism because of caste-based discrimination'. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

VIDISHA: A Dalit sarpanch has alleged that he was not invited to hoist the Tricolour in their village school on Independence Day and accused the principal of making casteist remarks against him in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, an official said.

Ahirwar, sarpanch of Bhagwantpur village, said that he was not invited by the principal of the local school to hoist the flag on I-Day.

She also made casteist remarks against him, said Ahirwar.

He claimed that according to the Panchayati Raj Act, the sarpanch is authorised to hoist the flag in the school.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Harshal Choudhary, however, said that Ahirwar hoisted the flag at the village panchayat office but the sarpanch is not authorised to do so at the school.

On the allegations of casteist remarks, Choudhary said a "Janpad Panchayat" official will probe into it and take action as per the law.

Meanwhile, former Union minister and Congress leader Arun Yadav has sought a reply from the chief minister over Ahirwar's allegations.

