PM Modi sets tone for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Setting the tone for his re-election bid in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sought to expand his OBC outreach, solidify his bond with the masses by addressing them as family members, and called for a war against the ‘three evils’ of corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics.

In his 10th consecutive Independence Day speech at Red Fort, he mentioned parivarjan (family members) at least 50 times. In the past, he had addressed the citizens as ‘my beloved brothers and sisters’ or ‘my dear fellow citizens’.

Seeking to expand his OBC vote bank, Modi announced the Vishwakarma Yojana, with an outlay of Rs 13,000-15,000 crore, to boost the livelihood opportunities for people engaged in traditional skills like carpenters, masons and goldsmiths. The scheme, benefiting the OBCs, will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti on September 17.

He also said he aims to create two crore lakhpati didis (millionaire sisters) by skilling them to become small entrepreneurs. Women would also be provided drone operation training for agricultural purposes. Regarding the situation in riot-torn Manipur, the PM said peace is gradually returning to the region.” India stands with Manipur, and both the Central and the state governments are collaboratively working to uphold peace,” he said, adding the entire nation shares its pain.

Expressing gratitude to the nation for voting a stable government to power at the Centre in 2014, following three decades of uncertainty, instability and political compulsions, the PM said, “You placed your trust in me. I endeavoured to live up to that trust. I pledged to reform, perform, and transform, and I have diligently served the nation with pride.”

“On the next August 15, I will speak to you from Red Fort with more self-confidence about the country’s achievements, the successes of your capabilities and the progress made in fulfilling your resolutions,” he said amid applause from the crowd.

In a veiled reference to the Opposition, Modi emphasised that the collective eradication of corruption, nepotism and political appeasement was imperative for the country’s progress. “It is our shared responsibility to foster probity, transparency, and impartiality to elevate India into a developed nation.”

Criticising the Opposition unity, the PM remarked, “These individuals absconded after misappropriating your hard-earned money... I am committed to advancing the fight against corruption.” He also criticised the negative impact of nepotism on democracy, saying dynastic parties function as “parties of the family, by the family, and for the family.”

