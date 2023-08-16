Two policemen gunned down by Maoists in  J’khand Maoists on Independence day eve 

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Two police personnel, including a sub-inspector of Jharkhand Jaguar, were killed in an encounter with CPI (Maoists) in Kolhan jungles of West Singhbhum.

The incident took place between the jungles of Tumbahaka and Sarjomburu villages under the Tonto police station on Monday.

According to an official communiqué from the police headquarters in Ranchi, the incident took place while an anti-Maoist operation was being conducted by a joint team of CRPR and Jharkhand Jaguar in West Singhbhum.

“Sub-inspector Amit Tiwari and constable Gautam Kumar were martyred in an encounter with the Maoists in Kolhan jungles under Tonto police station in West Singhbhum,” said an official statement from police. The anti-Maoist operations to flush them out from the region still continue, it said.

Sub-inspector Tiwari was from Palamu and was to return home after the operation to celebrate his son’s birthday. Constable Gautam Kumar got into the job on compensatory grounds after the death of his father.

