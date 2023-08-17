Home Nation

11 schoolgirls hospitalised in Goa after being pepper-sprayed by fellow students

Bicholim MLA Dr Chandrakant Shetye, who rushed to the District Hospital, said the condition of all the students admitted there was stable.

Published: 17th August 2023 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar along with party MLA Carlos Ferreira visited the students at the district hospital.(Photo Tweeted by @INCGoa)

By PTI

PANAJI: At least 11 girls studying in a higher secondary school at Bicholim in North Goa were hospitalised on Thursday after some fellow students used pepper spray on them as part of mischief, a senior police official said.

The incident occurred when the girl students were inside the classroom, he said.

"As per the complaint received from the management of the school, some girl students started feeling uneasy and breathless when another group of students used pepper spray on them as mischief," the official said.

"Eleven girl students were initially referred to the Community Health Centre at Bicholim, and three of them were later admitted to the District Hospital in Mapusa town," he said.

Bicholim MLA Dr Chandrakant Shetye, who rushed to the District Hospital, said the condition of all the students admitted there was stable.

Majority of the students, except two, would be given discharge soon, he said.

The police have asked the school management to set up a disciplinary committee and investigate the incident, the legislator said.

"Initial inquiry has revealed that some students sprayed the pepper from outside the classroom through the window," he said.

The management has told police that it has already suspended four students from the school for their misconduct, the MLA added.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar along with party MLA Carlos Ferreira visited the students at the district hospital.

"It is unfortunate that students are resorting to this kind of mischievous behaviour," he told reporters.

According to him, some parents informed him that a similar incident had happened on last Friday in the school, although it was at smaller scale.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pepper spray

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp