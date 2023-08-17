Home Nation

BJP alleges CM Hemant Soren of changing identity to grab tribal land, demands his resignation

According to BJP chief Marnadi, if Chief Minister himself is corrupt, how will he stop corruption in the state?

Published: 17th August 2023

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Ahead of the ‘Sankalp Yatra’ starting from Thursday, BJP chief Babulal Marnandi made a scathing attack on Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alleging Hemant and his family members of changing their identity to get tribal land transferred in their names.

According to Marnadi, if Chief Minister himself is corrupt, how will he stop corruption in the state?

Talking to the media persons at State BJP headquarters in Ranchi, Marandi also waved papers and explained that Hemant Soren's family acquired several acres of land by adding Kumar in between his name in 2002 and even changed his father’s name from Shibu Soren to Shiv Soren and his brother’s name to Durga Prasad Soren from Durga Soren. Marandi further added that if Soren has not done anything wrong then why he is afraid of facing Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning.

“I have got the document as proof in which the Soren family purchased a piece of land from Dahru Munda in 2002 where they have hidden their identity by changing their names from Hemant Soren to Hemant Kumar Sioren, Shibu Soren to Shiv Soren and Durga Soren to Durga Prasad Soren,” said Babulal Marandi. Similarly, the name of Basant Soren has been changed to Basant Kumar Soren, he added.

“This is just an example; the Soren family has acquired several other land pieces through fraudulent methods. Chief Minister must be dismissed and sent to jail for adopting fraudulent means to grab tribal land all over the state,” said the BJP Chief.

Marandi further added that he is going for a ‘Sankalp Yatra’ from Thursday so that Jharkhand could be freed from corruption and to ensure tribals get their dues. This government cannot do any welfare to the people of this state as they themselves are involved in corrupt practices, he said.

