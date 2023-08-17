Home Nation

BJP talks of providing stable government but breaks elected ones in states: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar on Thursday accused the BJP of breaking duly elected governments in various states.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BEED: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday accused the BJP of breaking duly elected governments in various states, even as the ruling party spoke of providing a stable government.

"You talk of providing a stable government but break duly elected governments in states," Pawar said, addressing a public rally in Beed town of Maharashtra.

Pawar also said PM Narendra Modi is following in the footsteps of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by including a 'mi punha yein' (I'll come back again) element in his Independence Day speech.

"Fadnavis did not return as CM, but came back at a lower position. One wonders what will he (Modi) return as," he said.

