Create chief secretary, DGP posts for our areas: Manipur Kuki MLAs petition PM Modi

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The 10 Kuki-Zo legislators of Manipur have petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the creation of posts similar to the chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) for the efficient administration of the five districts inhabited by people belonging to the community.

The legislators, including seven from the ruling BJP, also sought the creation of other key senior-level posts in the civil administration and the police for the five districts in the public interest.

They alleged there is a long list of human rights violations, attacks, killings of innocent, destruction of properties and burning down of Kuki-Zo villages. No Kuki-Zo people can go to Imphal, nor government employees posted in the capital Imphal and other valley districts can attend their offices, they said.

The legislators said even IAS, IPS, and Manipur civil and police services officers belonging to Kuki-Zo tribes were not able to function and discharge their duties as the “Imphal valley has also become a valley of death for us”.

“As the Imphal capital has become a valley of death and destruction for the Kuki-Zo people, no one dares to go back to Imphal, where important offices, including the state secretariat and other important government offices and institutions, are located,” the legislators said.

“…in order to solve the problems faced by the government employees belonging to Kuki-Zo tribals and for the efficient administration of the districts inhabited by us, the post of chief secretary or its equivalent and the post of DGP or its equivalent need to be immediately created,” they further said.

They appealed to Modi to sanction Rs 500 crore from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for “proper” rehabilitation of the Kuki-Zo people “who have been devastated by the riots and systematic ethnic cleansing”.

Earlier, these legislators had raised a pitch for “separate administration” for Kuki-Zo tribals. The demand was backed by the community.

The ethnic violence, which broke out on May 3, left at least 152 people dead and over 60,000 others displaced. In the wake of the violence, the state got partitioned on ethnic lines.

GUWAHATI: The 10 Kuki-Zo legislators of Manipur have petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the creation of posts similar to the chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) for the efficient administration of the five districts inhabited by people belonging to the community. The legislators, including seven from the ruling BJP, also sought the creation of other key senior-level posts in the civil administration and the police for the five districts in the public interest. They alleged there is a long list of human rights violations, attacks, killings of innocent, destruction of properties and burning down of Kuki-Zo villages. No Kuki-Zo people can go to Imphal, nor government employees posted in the capital Imphal and other valley districts can attend their offices, they said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The legislators said even IAS, IPS, and Manipur civil and police services officers belonging to Kuki-Zo tribes were not able to function and discharge their duties as the “Imphal valley has also become a valley of death for us”. “As the Imphal capital has become a valley of death and destruction for the Kuki-Zo people, no one dares to go back to Imphal, where important offices, including the state secretariat and other important government offices and institutions, are located,” the legislators said. “…in order to solve the problems faced by the government employees belonging to Kuki-Zo tribals and for the efficient administration of the districts inhabited by us, the post of chief secretary or its equivalent and the post of DGP or its equivalent need to be immediately created,” they further said. They appealed to Modi to sanction Rs 500 crore from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for “proper” rehabilitation of the Kuki-Zo people “who have been devastated by the riots and systematic ethnic cleansing”. Earlier, these legislators had raised a pitch for “separate administration” for Kuki-Zo tribals. The demand was backed by the community. The ethnic violence, which broke out on May 3, left at least 152 people dead and over 60,000 others displaced. In the wake of the violence, the state got partitioned on ethnic lines.