Elderly doctor couple looted at gunpoint in UP

By PTI

BUDAUN: Armed men looted an elderly doctor couple at gunpoint in their house near the busy Labella Chowk under the Sadar Kotwali police station area here, police said on Thursday.

Around six miscreants, posing as patients, entered the house of Dr Surendra Nath Govil and Dr Mridula Govil at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday. They dragged the doctor, sitting outside in the verandah, to the drawing room. His wife, who was in the kitchen, was also pulled in, and both were held hostage.

The culprits then tied the hands and legs of the couple with tape, and looted cash and ornaments kept in a cupboard, police said, adding that they fled through the back passage which opens in front of the Jain temple.

All top officials, including the senior superintendent of police, reached the spot upon receiving information about the incident.

The incident took place in Jogipura locality near Labella Chowk where the duo live alone, and also have their hospital, police said.

Their two sons reside in Noida and Gurgaon.

BUDAUN: Armed men looted an elderly doctor couple at gunpoint in their house near the busy Labella Chowk under the Sadar Kotwali police station area here, police said on Thursday. Around six miscreants, posing as patients, entered the house of Dr Surendra Nath Govil and Dr Mridula Govil at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday. They dragged the doctor, sitting outside in the verandah, to the drawing room. His wife, who was in the kitchen, was also pulled in, and both were held hostage. The culprits then tied the hands and legs of the couple with tape, and looted cash and ornaments kept in a cupboard, police said, adding that they fled through the back passage which opens in front of the Jain temple.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); All top officials, including the senior superintendent of police, reached the spot upon receiving information about the incident. The incident took place in Jogipura locality near Labella Chowk where the duo live alone, and also have their hospital, police said. Their two sons reside in Noida and Gurgaon.