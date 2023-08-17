Had no plans to meet Opposition party leaders during Delhi trip: Nitish Kumar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, on his return to Patna from New Delhi on Thursday, clarified that he visited the national capital for personal reasons and there was no scheduled meeting with any leader of Opposition parties.

“I had gone to Delhi to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary and to do my eye checkup. Meeting with any leader of Opposition parties was not scheduled during this trip,” he told the media. He said that the senior leaders of Opposition parties would meet in Mumbai and discuss further courses of action.

The meeting is scheduled for August 31 and September 1. “We have telephonic conversations with those leaders when required,” he added. He said ever since the Opposition INDIA bloc came into existence, they (read BJP) are very upset. They have started meeting with alliance partners, which they had stopped after the demise of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“But they have started meeting with alliance partners once again,” he remarked.

Nitish, who has played a pivotal role in uniting non-BJP parties, said that the people of the country have made up their minds to remove BJP from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He said the saffron party will not return to power after next year's Lok Sabha election.

Reacting to BJP's allegation that Nitish returned to Patna empty-handed, Bihar's chief minister said that the present ruling dispensation at the centre (read BJP-led NDA) didn't have any vision.

“They are holding meetings of NDA partners after the formation of the INDIA bloc,” he asserted. When apprised of Prashant Kishor's claim that JD(U) would not be able to get more than five seats in the Lok Sabha election, Nitish said he didn't pay attention to such claims.

During his 'Jan Suraj Yatra', P K had said in Samastipur that Nitish has lost political relevance. “Nitish Kumar's JD(U) will not get more than five seats in the Lok Sabha polls. I had predicted that BJP would not cross the 100 mark in West Bengal's assembly polls and that proved true,” the ace poll strategist told the media.

Earlier, BJP state president Samrat Choudhary said that Nitish Kumar returned to Patna empty-handed as no leader of Opposition parties considered it fit to meet him.

