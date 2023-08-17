Home Nation

Indian Coast Guard evacuates Chinese crew member with symptoms of cardiac arrest from Arabian Sea

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received information that Yin Weigyang, one of the crew on board the vessel, reported chest pain and symptoms of cardiac arrest.

Published: 17th August 2023 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

The C-436 interceptor boat of the Indian Coast Guard | Express

Representational Image: The C-436 interceptor boat of the Indian Coast Guard. (Photo | Express)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Acting in the nick of time, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel evacuated a Chinese national who needed urgent medical attention from a vessel around 200 km into the Arabian Sea on Wednesday.

The ICG in a statement said, "In a daring operation amidst challenging weather conditions at night, the Indian Coast Guard safely evacuated a Chinese national from the Panama-flagged research vessel MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2."  

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received information that Yin Weigyang, one of the crew on board the vessel, reported chest pain and symptoms of cardiac arrest. The vessel was en route from China to the UAE.

ALSO READ | President Droupadi Murmu launches indigenously built warship Vindhyagiri

Communication was established immediately with the vessel and necessary telemedicine advice provided, said the ICG.

"Considering best feasible options for speedy evacuation and subsequent medical management, the patient was airlifted," it said.

ICG Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) MK-III safely evacuated the patient from the vessel and the patient was administered urgent medical care.

"The exemplary operation undertaken by ICG ALH and CGAS Daman during the dark hours enabled the saving of a precious life of a foreign national at sea and reaffirms the Indian Coast Guard's commitment to the motto 'We Protect'," said the ICG.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Coast Guard Arabian Sea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp